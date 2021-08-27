Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

