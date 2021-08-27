Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
NYSE:HMC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.