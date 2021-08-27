Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

