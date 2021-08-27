HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $90,871.21 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig C. Koontz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $75,590.48.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

