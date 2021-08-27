Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $165.40 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00749030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00097695 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

