Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

