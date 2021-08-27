Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $232.08 million and $85.76 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000112 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001486 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 410,185,177 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

