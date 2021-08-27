Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

