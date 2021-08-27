Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

HI traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,126. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

