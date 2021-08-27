High Note Wealth LLC Sells 669 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYXF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $52.56 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

