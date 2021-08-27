High Note Wealth LLC Sells 3,826 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

