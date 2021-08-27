High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,588.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,576.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

