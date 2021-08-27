Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $27.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

