Hellenic Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00358707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.