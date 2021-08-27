Helex (HLX) Price Tops $0.12

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $8,281.28 and approximately $6,817.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.