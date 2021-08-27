Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 478,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

