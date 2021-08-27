Head to Head Survey: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) versus 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.10 $1.06 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 33.98 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -26.65

Autoscope Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autoscope Technologies and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.75%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Summary

908 Devices beats Autoscope Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

