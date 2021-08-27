Head to Head Contrast: ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A AVROBIO N/A -53.79% -49.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and AVROBIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 38.31 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.31 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -1.81

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80

AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 324.75%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

