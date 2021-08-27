Head to Head Comparison: Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crédit Agricole and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 1 4 5 0 2.40 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus target price of $15.02, indicating a potential upside of 113.05%. Given Crédit Agricole’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crédit Agricole is more favorable than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 18.33% 6.50% 0.24% Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $23.42 billion 1.86 $3.08 billion $0.69 10.22 Avidbank $53.53 million 2.61 $9.63 million N/A N/A

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Avidbank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

