Head-To-Head Analysis: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) versus American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.44 $121.17 million $1.47 15.53 American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.68 $35.59 million $1.89 20.15

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 17.90% 7.44% 2.38% American Assets Trust 5.31% 1.46% 0.62%

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brixmor Property Group and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats American Assets Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.