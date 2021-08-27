Harvest Finance Trading Down 19.4% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $216.95 or 0.00457983 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $133.18 million and $23.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 645,612 coins and its circulating supply is 613,905 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

