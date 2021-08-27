Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 895 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.83.

