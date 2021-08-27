Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

