Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

VWO opened at $50.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

