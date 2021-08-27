Handshake Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $105.72 million and $709,618.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.82 or 0.06581642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.33 or 0.01284225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00358016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00625109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00332580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00306148 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,502,478 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

