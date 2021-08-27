Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 12,703 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $276,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $287.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.