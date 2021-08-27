Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $295.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

