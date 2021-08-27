Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $9.13 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $305.26 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

