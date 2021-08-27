Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

