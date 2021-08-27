Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.46 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in 8X8 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $82,983.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

