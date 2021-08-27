Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,115.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $349.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $357.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

