Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 28,170 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.30.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

