Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,896 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

