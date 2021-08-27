Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE HBB opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 182.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.