H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLUYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

