GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

