Gunma Bank Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

