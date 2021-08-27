Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. 6,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,688. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.