Guggenheim Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $115.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

