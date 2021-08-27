Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GES. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.