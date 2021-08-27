GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GTY Technology and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Risk and Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% Castlight Health -4.92% -2.01% -1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.57 -$44.01 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.88 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -43.75

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Summary

Castlight Health beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

