GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

GT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 114,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,339. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

