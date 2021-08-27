GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 74,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

