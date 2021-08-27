GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 65,702 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 83.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Cato were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Cato by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CATO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $406.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

