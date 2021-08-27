GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 39,742 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 252.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $88.80. 2,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.