GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 58,024 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 86,732 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ GIII traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.