GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 42,400 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 222.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NMM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.65. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

