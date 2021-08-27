Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.48 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $39,122.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $260,812. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

