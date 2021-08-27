Grimes & Company Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.