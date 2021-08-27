Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 879 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 73,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $253.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

