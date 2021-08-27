Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.